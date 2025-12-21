Smart Teen Chose A Well-Paying Job Over Babysitting For Her Dad’s Friend, So Her Family Accused Her Of Only Caring About Money

Growing up means figuring out what work is worth your time, no matter what others expect from you.

One teen learned that babysitting brought stress, low pay, and constant boundary-pushing from adults.

So when her dad’s friend wanted her to trade a reliable restaurant job for weekend babysitting, she refused without hesitation and caused quite the stir.

AITA for wanting to work instead of babysit When I was 14, my parents paid for me to take a babysitting class. It taught CPR, first aid, and basic skills for babysitting. Then around 15 I got my first babysitting job. I didn’t like it.

The experience really rubbed her the wrong way.

The mom always wanted me to “help out” after the kid fell asleep. Meaning wash dishes that I didn’t dirty, “tidy up” their living room when it literally was a mess when I got there, and help with her business stuff if she was home, like filing or helping with mail.

It continued to be a rather unreliable gig.

I ALWAYS had to remind her to pay me and how much before I left, which was awkward.

The last straw was when she called me one day and asked that I sit for her that night. I said that I couldn’t because I had orientation for school at 8 the next morning. She said she promised to be back by 10, and not any later, and practically begged. So I said fine. I went over there, the kid fell asleep around 7, so I watched TV.

Then came her final straw.

Then 10 o’clock came. At 10:30 I called her and she didn’t answer. I called again at 11 and no answer. She finally showed up at 11:30. “Oh sorry, my friends just wouldn’t let me leave, they kept wanting to talk and talk.” I decided not to babysit for them anymore.

Luckily, she found another job that was way better.

Then 6 months later I turned 16 and I got a job at a restaurant that pays WAY better than babysitting did, plus I make tips. I have a scheduled time that I get off, and I don’t have to remind them to pay me. My dad’s friend Ned’s wife had a baby a year or two ago.

So when she was asked to babysit again, she couldn’t say no fast enough.

Ned asked my dad to ask me if I could babysit on weekends. I said, “I work weekends.” He was like, “Well maybe they’ll ask ahead of time and you can ask off work.” I said, “No, I’d rather work. I’d probably make more money than I would babysitting anyway, and I didn’t like babysitting.”

Her dad continues to make harmful assumptions.

My dad was like, “Wouldn’t most girls your age rather babysit than work? Just because you had one bad babysitting experience doesn’t mean they’ll all be like that.” Dad’s girlfriend said, “I babysat from when I was your age until I went to college and I loved it.” My dad said something like Ned wanted me to be their sitter because he’s known me since I was a kid and trusts me, and I should be more willing to help.

Then he says something really hurtful.

Then my dad said, “You’re too young to be one of those jerks that only does stuff for the money.” AITA for not wanting to babysit because I’ll make more money working?

Great parenting, dad!

What did Reddit think?

These parents should really know better than to put their own daughter in a box.

What sane person would voluntarily work a job that pays less?

Ultimately, the decision over which jobs she chooses to take should be hers and hers alone.

At the end of the day, does any parent really want a babysitter who just wants to be anywhere else?

This gig isn’t for everyone, and it’s wise of this teen to recognize this early.

