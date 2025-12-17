Soon-To-Be Dad Suggested Getting A Fake Christmas Tree, But His Partner Got Upset And Called Him A Grinch

Holiday traditions can mean a lot to people.

If you had a tradition of getting a real Christmas tree every year, would you ever consider getting a fake tree to make life easier?

The man in this story suggested to his partner that they get an artificial Christmas tree instead of a real one since they have a baby on the way.

His partner didn’t take it well, and he’s wondering if he was really in the wrong or if she overreacted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying we should get a fake Christmas tree this year? My partner “Jessica” (27F) and I (27M) are expecting our first baby in late November. Jessica absolutely loves Christmas. It’s always been very important to her to have a real Christmas tree.

This man suggested getting an artificial Christmas tree.

With the timing of the baby’s arrival, I suggested we get an artificial tree this year. We’re going to be exhausted, and Jess is going to be recovering. It just feels easier.

His partner didn’t agree.

When I suggested this, she got very emotional and upset with me.

Jessica says that a fake tree would completely ruin Christmas, and she doesn’t want our baby’s first Christmas to be ruined. She called me a Grinch and is giving me the silent treatment now. AITA for saying we should get a fake Christmas tree this year?

His suggestion makes sense, but he might have to get a real tree to please his partner.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This person suggests waiting to decide later.

Pick your battles, advises this person

Finally, here’s a nice way to look at it.

Just because you suggest something practical for Christmas doesn’t make you a Grinch.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.