Staying Safe While Traveling In A Big City Like New York Is Important, But Is She Taking It Too Far?

Anytime you are traveling, you need to take steps to make sure you stay safe, but some people can take it too far.

A TikToker made a video about all the things she does while traveling in New York in order to stay safe, and the people in the comments are laughing at her.

The video plays with the song, “Welcome to New York,” playing, and it begins with her at a cafe, wrapping her purse strap around her legs to avoid getting it stolen. The caption reads, “POV: You’re having coffee in Times Square.”

Ok, she is a bit over the top.

Next, it shows her putting an Apple Air Tag on her kid so if he gets kidnapped or lost, she can find him. The caption reads, “You’re traveling with a kid in New York.”

Honestly, that is not a bad idea no matter where you are. Kids can get lost easily.

Then she is in a restaurant and she puts a drink cover over her drink to ensure nobody puts any drugs in it. The caption says, “POV: You’re at a restaurant and about to go to the restroom.”

Again, this is a smart move no matter where you are, but it isn’t like people in New York spike drinks all the time.

Then she is in a hotel where she puts towels in the door lock with a hanger so it can’t be opened, blocks the peephole, and even puts the ironing board against the door to block it. The caption here says, “POV: You stayed at a hotel in New York.”

I can’t tell if this is staire or if she is paranoid or what, but it is pretty crazy.

Check out the video for yourself.

Are you this paranoid when traveling? If so, maybe avoid the big cities.

Here is the video to see for yourself:

The people in the comments are making fun of her.

Yup, it is just a big city, nothing to be paranoid about.

Yeah, most people in New York are just going about their business.

This is exactly right.

Maybe this traveler should stick to small towns.

