Student Agreed To Partner With His Usual Classmate For An English Project, But When A Closer Friend Asked Later He Switched And His Original Partner Cut Him Off Completely

Sometimes, it’s the smallest decisions that cause the most drama.

So, what would you do if a friend asked you to partner with him like always, but later someone you’re actually closer with asked, and you had to choose between them?

Would you partner with the friend you already promised? Or would you ditch him and partner with your other friend?

In the following story, one high school senior finds himself in this situation and decides to ditch his original partner. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not doing an English project with my friend? I (18M) am currently in my Senior Year (I was held back in 9th grade). In our class, there are 21 girls and 5 boys, meaning that usually we (the boys) tend to sit together in class. The English teacher said that for our final semester, we’d be doing an interview speaking project (Important to note, I’m not from an English-speaking country). It would be done in pairs, and we’d have to do a video interview with each other. After she explained the project, we had to choose pairs.

Suddenly, a different friend asked him to be her partner.

My friend (17M) asked if he could do the project with me. Now, I have the best English level in my class, and ever since Junior Year of High School, I’ve been doing my English group projects with him, and I’ve basically been carrying him, which I don’t mind since he’s a cool guy. So it was only natural that I agreed to do the project with him. However, as we had to turn in the tests that she had also given, another friend (17F) asked if she could do the project with me, since her friend group in class is 3 people, and thus she was left out.

When he told his friend, he got very upset.

Moreover, while the other 2 girls have a good level of English, she clearly doesn’t, so she asked me if I wanted to do the project with her. Now, I’m closer friends with her than with him, since we went on a student exchange program together. And I had never done an English project with her, so I accepted her proposal. However, this meant now I had to tell my other friend that I wouldn’t be doing the project with him. Thus, at the end of the class, I told him I wasn’t doing the project with him. And he got very mad, he called me a traitor, an *******, and told me that if I went through with that, he would not talk to me ever again.

It’s been weeks, and they’re still not speaking.

Even worse, he would be paired with another classmate (17M) and, let’s say, they both really hate each other. I told him I would write the script for his interview if he wanted, as a way to at least make him feel better, but he rejected. Ever since then, he doesn’t say hi to me, he refuses to shake my hand (ironically, he shakes the hand of the guy he hates), and has created somewhat of a bad mood between the 5 boys of the class, since he constantly avoids talking to me in any way, shape, or form. I understand that what I did was probably wrong, but it’s been almost 2 weeks, and he’s still acting like this over an English group project. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why his friend is so upset, but the whole thing is done now.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened in this story.

According to this person, he shouldn’t have done that.

Yet another person who doesn’t agree with him switching partners.

This person asks a few good questions.

For this person, he went back on his word.

He should’ve talked to his partner.

It was beyond rude to just ditch him like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.