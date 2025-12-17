If you’ve seen mob movies or The Sopranos, you’ve probably noticed that people in organized crime routinely work with private business to get their work done.

No sir, I can’t show you how to commit a federal crime The repair company I work at is a small business and has two locations, one of which is in an interesting area. As such, we get a lot of interesting people. This guy came in yesterday.

User: “Hi, can you show me how to access someone’s text messages? I found some tutorials on YouTube but they didn’t work” I assume he wants to backup the messages so I start walking him through how to sync his phone User: “No no no, I want someone else’s messages.” Me: “Wait, this isn’t a device you own?” User: “No” Me: “Do you have consent from the owner to read their messages?” User: “No, that’s why I need you to show me how to see them.”

Me: “Sir, if you don’t have permission from the other person to read their messages it’s illegal to access them. I can’t show you how to do that here” User: “Well do you know anywhere else that can?” Me: “No sir, I’m not aware of any other repair shops that can help you do that, it’s a federal crime. I can pull up the relevant laws regarding unauthorized access to someone’s personal devices if you’d like.” Cue standard rant of “You guys are supposed to be the experts” as I stare blankly into the distance losing more faith in humanity.

