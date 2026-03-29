Homeowner Let Her Homeless Friend Stay Rent-Free, But Her Friend Started Demanding More Space A Year Later

Some people don’t recognize a favor when they see one.

This homeowner had let her friend stay at her house rent-free and gave her access to a big room and the communal areas. However, she started demanding more space, saying the division of space is unfair.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not giving my Roommate more space? I (29F) am a homeowner. I inherited a three-bedroom house after my aunt died of cancer two years ago. She had no children, and we were close, so it was a no-brainer that she’d leave it to me. I spent the first year after the house was passed to me renovating it and making it feel like mine. It was around the time this finished that my friend (29F) had to leave her boyfriend’s flat after they broke up, and she didn’t have a backup plan. I let her move in with me and told her she was, of course, welcome to stay. I gave her the second-largest bedroom, which is 13 square meters, with its own bathroom. I have the master bedroom, and the box room is my office, as I work from home. I told her that the bedroom she had was her space and to decorate it however she wanted. Beyond that, she had access to all communal areas of the house: the living room, kitchen, and the garden. The only places I asked her not to go were my bedroom (uninvited), my office, and the loft, which I’d renovated into my D&D room. I’m a DM, and my party meets every Saturday to play.

After a year, her friend expressed her issues about not getting fair space in the house.

It’s been a year, and I thought things were going well. I don’t charge her rent; my only request is that she split the utility bills and grocery bills. I had a few rules, but nothing insane: a heads-up if she had an overnight guest, no loud noise after 11 p.m. on a weekday, and to keep her own space clean. She randomly told me yesterday that she needs more space—that it’s not fair she only has her bedroom, bathroom, and the communal areas, while I have my bedroom, bathroom, office, loft, and communal areas. I was shocked. She’d never expressed any unhappiness with this layout that I’d noticed. I told her that, yes, I had more space, but she had to keep in mind it was my house, and I’d set up these spaces for myself before she even came to stay. She got upset with this and said I was being unfair and that we needed to rethink the layout of the house. This has made me a bit uncomfortable. I let her stay when she had nowhere else to go, and I was happy to give her free control over her own space, but I can’t help but feel this is rather ridiculous. AITA?

Gave her a room, and now she thinks she owns the whole house.

Let’s read what other people have to say about this.

Here’s a valid opinion from this user.

A sensible response.

Another one chimes in.

This makes sense.

And people are taking the homeowner’s side.

May this type of entitlement never find you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.