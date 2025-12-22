Teen Was Tricked Into Babysitting Kids On Thanksgiving Without His Consent, So He Called The Police And Held The Parents Accountable For Their Deception

Acts of kindness can create trust, but they can also invite people looking to take advantage of a generous soul.

One babysitter always prided himself on providing the best care to the kids he looked after.

But when one of his regular families invited him over for a Thanksgiving meal, it became a sneaky setup for an unpaid babysitting session he never agreed to.

AITA for calling the police on the parents that left me to babysit their toddlers without my consent I’m an 18-year-old guy with a lot of experience when it comes to handling kids. I’ve babysat my baby brother multiple times when I was 14–15, and even some of my cousins aged around 3–8. I do this when I’m free on the weekend.

In the tiny town he lived in, word had gotten out about his dependability and affordability.

My town’s pretty small, and the people there are very busy sometimes. Combine that with the fact that there aren’t many babysitters, and well, news spread (via my mum who wanted me to do this) that I’m a good option. I voluntarily do my services for cheap.

He does this because he really likes what he does.

The parents and carers are always so surprised and amazed when they arrive back to see everything in perfect condition, and even more so when I tell them the price. They often offer more, but I reject because I just enjoy working with kids. This one family took advantage of this though.

So when one of his regular families invited him over for a meal, he accepted.

I live alone with a few roommates, so this family I previously served multiple times called me and felt that they owed me a special Thanksgiving dinner because it was the least that they could do. I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but I didn’t want to be rude to their kind offer and decided that I would go. I drove there, and we were having a good time eating and talking.

Soon he excused himself to take a phone call.

My parents called to check on me, so I excused myself to leave the room and go on a quick call with them and left.

But when he came back, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

They must have seen this as an opportunity of some sort, because the next thing you know they left quickly and left a note on the table saying, “Sorry! We’ll be right back and pay you in full,” and left me with a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl. It was late, and I had plans to enjoy my Thanksgiving holiday, and they ruined it.

He decided he wasn’t going to let this slide.

I obviously wasn’t happy, so I tried calling them three times, but they didn’t pick up. I dialed the non-emergency police number, and when the officer showed up, I told him everything. The parents turned up, and the officer demanded their side of the story.

The parents tried the same excuse, and the officer let them off with a warning.

They told him they had to attend an emergency community meeting. They were lucky not to get fined, but the officer gave them a strong reprimanding and left. They were confused and ticked off at me.

So this teen stuck up for himself.

I said, “You should have let me know, and you practically left your kids with me without my consent. That’s illegal.” I then told them, “Don’t expect me to babysit your kids here on out.”

The parents try to backpedal, but it doesn’t work.

They’ve tried to call me numerous times that they need me and they apologize, but I wasn’t having any of it. I told my parents, and they thought I was being a little too harsh. AITA?

