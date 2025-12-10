Teenage Boy’s Dad Is Marrying His Best Friends Mom, But He’s Unhappy Because He’s Still Grieving His Mom
There’s a ton of mixed feelings that come when your parents remarry, especially after one has passed away.
While these feelings are complicated at any age, it’s especially difficult when you’re young.
It can be exciting to have a new start for your parent, but there are still the memories from before that linger.
The teenage boy in this story thought he’d be happy for his dad to get married again, but he’s having some mixed feelings about it.
Let’s hear what he has to say…
AITAH for not being happy that my dad is marrying my best friend’s mom?My (15M) dad is marrying my best friend’s mom later this month. They’re both widowers and have been together for 4 years now.
My best friend is happy and excited about it because they’ll move in with us and we will live together all the time and honestly I’m excited about that too because I love him but at the same time I’m not happy about their marriage.
Grief is complicated.
My mom passed away when I was 8 of cancer, I remember seeing her struggle and in pain most of the time.
She always hugged me and said whatever happened she’ll always be looking down at me and that she’ll forever love you.
She also told dad that she wants him to move on and find someone after she passes, and he did.
My best friend’s dad passed away when my friend was 3 and my dad and his mom eventually connected through us.
Everything should work out for them…
She’s always been so loving towards me and she’s a great mom to both of us even though she’s not technically my stepmom yet.
I have nothing against her personally but I just never liked how fast dad moved on from mom, and I guess I’ve just stored that inside me and I’ve been resenting her a little inside.
Nobody knows about this I haven’t told anybody not even dad.
But I just can’t not resent her a little for it and it feels so bad and wrong because she’s been nothing but wonderful for me ever since I knew her long before she got with dad.
These feelings sound normal and are related to griving. Let’s see what advice Reddit users had for him.
This person gives him a more grateful perspective.
Another user suggests getting some professional help to talk about it.
This commenter has some advice for him.
While this person had a less sympathetic perspective.
Grief and change are complicated.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.