Teenage Girl Lent Her Nintendo Switch To Her Brother, But She Snapped After He Dropped It And Decided He Shouldn’t Use It Again

Sharing personal belongings doesn’t always lead to a happy ending.

This teenage girl let her younger brother use her Nintendo Switch. He accidentally dropped it, so she flipped out.

Whose side are you on? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITBA for taking my switch back from my brother? I (17F) got a Nintendo Switch a few years ago for Christmas. I’ve been cherishing it. I’ve been very gentle with it. I know it can take a bit of pressure. But I don’t want to take any chances.

This teenage girl repeatedly reminded her brother to be gentle with her console.

When my brother (16M) asked to play with my Switch, I let him. He’s been really rough with it, and it’s been making me uncomfortable for a while. I asked him to be more gentle with it. He said he would, but nothing really changed.

Her brother dropped the Switch from standing height.

Then he dropped it on the ground from standing height. He’s like 5’9″. I flipped out. I yelled at him, telling him that this was a $300 electronic. I told him I wasn’t replacing it if he broke it. Thankfully, the Switch is fine.

So, she took it back and hid it from him.

But when he dropped it, I took it and hid it in my room. He got really mad at me. My mom says I should just let him play with it. My dad says I’m justified. I’m so torn. So, am I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This one makes sense, too.

Protecting your stuff is common sense, says this one.

People are siding with her.

Finally, short and simple.

Protecting your stuff is all fun and games… until someone drops a $300 console.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.