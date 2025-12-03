Teenage Girl Wanted Everyone To Enjoy Their Halloween Candy Salad Together, But Her Friend’s Fear Of Being Judged Ruined The Fun

Teen friend groups often argue about the simplest things.

AITA for moving with my friend group to have better seats at lunch. I (16F) and my friends collectively decided to have a candy salad at lunch for Halloween. Two of my friends were worried about other people staring at us for having the candy salad. Those friends suggested that we have a taller table because they are closer to the edge of the lunchroom. One friend (15F) in particular, who was basically part of a different friend group but still part of our plans, was particularly fond of this idea.

The other six of us (including me) wanted to have a bigger table that was closer to the middle. Because the taller tables would have only six seats while there were eight of us. This meant that two of us would have to stand and there would be much less room for our lunches and the candy salad. This contrasted with the table more in the middle of the room that would have enough room for everyone. The friend who really wanted the tall table said that she would be one of the people standing. So there would be fewer people staring at us.

When the day came, we all got a tall table, but there were still people staring at us. The girl who said that she would be one of the people standing was sitting in one of the chairs. Saying that she really didn’t want to stand because she was afraid of people staring at her bottom. These were her words, not mine. We decided to move the group to one of the bigger tables more in the middle. Everyone in the group was okay with this except for that one girl.

She got annoyed that we were going somewhere where we would be “stared at.” After we got to the table, she just asked for her portion of the candy salad and left. I would like to note that the only people who were staring at us were the annoying group of boys next to us. They would have found a way to make fun of us no matter where we sat. They were also staring at us when we were at the other table. I am just wondering if I was in the wrong to move our group somewhere else.

