Teenager Feels Humiliated After His Mother Shaves Her Head To Support Him, And Their Argument Ends With Her Calling Him Ungrateful And Ugly

Sometimes, love crosses the line from supportive to suffocating.

So, what would you do if your mother decided to shave her head in solidarity with your medical condition, even though she didn’t talk to you about it first? Would you see the surprise as a heartfelt gesture? Or would you become angry and confront her about it?

In the following story, a young man finds himself in this situation and decides that his mother crossed the line. Here’s what happened.

AITA – ungrateful that my mother shaved her own head in consolidation with my looks. I(18m) have had health problems my whole life. One of my biggest struggles is that I am disfigured and very ugly. I have vented about this before on here, but it affects me a lot. I am very self-conscious, and I avoid going outside, so I don’t have many friends. Because of this, I spend a lot of time with my family, although a part of me resents this. I am 18, so I should be partying and living my life. My twin brother is embarrassed to be seen going shopping with the family, yet I have no choice, really. It’s honestly so embarrassing. It may sound silly, but hopefully, if anyone reads this, they will understand.

His mother is a little too supportive sometimes.

My mother is very supportive of me, but maybe excessively so. I have overheard her saying that she doesn’t really have a life outside of taking care of me. When I was younger, lots of people would stare at me, or laugh, or flinch, and she would always say something. It could be embarrassing, but I appreciated it. I’m not sure why this sort of thing happens less often now that I’m older, but I know she would do the same today. But recently, I feel like she has crossed the line. I have recently had to go bald. I don’t want to talk about why, but it’s not cancer-related. Last week, I walked downstairs to the kitchen, and I found that she was ALSO bald. She literally didn’t talk to me at all. She just did it.

It looks funny when the family goes out together.

I will say now why I am angry. IT’S SO SO SO embarrassing. All it does is draw more and more attention to us when we are out. And the worst part is, my dad is also bald. So we look like this crazy, strange, bald family cult or something when we are together. I think overall… it makes me feel like I’m being pushed into this box where it’s just me, my mum, and my dad forever. My brother is obviously now staying as far away from us as possible, and it just reminds me that he can escape from it, and I can’t.

They both said things they shouldn’t have.

I have told my mum I’m not going out with her while she looks like that. We got into a big argument, and she was calling me ungrateful. I eventually told her that she looked ugly, and she said, ‘So do you,’ but then she tried to hide that she just said that by saying, ‘When you are mean, you are ugly, your words are ugly.’ So now I am refusing to talk to her and especially not go outside with her. My dad even suggested I apologize. They are saying I started the argument, but in my view, it is her fault for going behind my back and shaving her head without telling me. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but his mother may want to back off just a bit.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this unfortunate situation.

This reader feels like his attitude is ugly.

According to this reader, if he’s not already in therapy, he should consider it.

For this reader, it’s about sitting down and explaining his feelings.

Here’s someone who thinks she should’ve talked to him first.

She should’ve warned him. But at the same time, she’s just trying to be supportive, so he shouldn’t let it get him so upset. He’s lucky to have her.

