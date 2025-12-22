Teen’s Dad And Stepmom Treated Him Like Free Childcare Instead Of A Son, So He Refused To Help Babysit After They Excluded Him From The Trip Of A Lifetime

Blended families only work when every child is treated with equal care, but that definitely wasn’t the case in this home.

AITA for refusing to babysit out of resentment? So my (16m) parents divorced when I was tiny, and they’ve both now got other partners. My dad’s wife has two daughters, both quite a bit younger than me (8 and 10). They get treated way different than I do.

I don’t think my stepmum likes me very much, and I don’t think she wants me to be a part of the family. Like my stepsisters get taken on a lot of trips and holidays and stuff that I’m not allowed to go on. I get left behind when they’re taken for days out or to do activities. They get given tons of stuff which I don’t.

I sleep on the pull-out sofa at Dad’s, even though it’s a four-bedroom house, because the fourth bedroom has been designated as the girls’ playroom. I know it’s bad to feel this way, but the whole thing has led to a lot of resentment towards my stepmum and my stepsisters.

I’ve always been Dad and SM’s go-to babysitter. Any time they have plans, I watch the girls. But last month, the girls got taken on a trip to what is basically my dream destination where I’ve wanted to go my whole life.

Dad and SM are aware of how much I wanted to go to this place and how special it is to me, but they still told me I can’t go.

It was kinda the thing that broke the camel’s back, and ever since I’ve been refusing to babysit for them. It’s been causing problems, mostly with my stepmum, who says I’m being selfish and spiteful and childish.

She’s threatened to ban me from going over to their house, which is a problem because I don’t want to be stuck with Mum and her boyfriend all the time. AITA for being jealous?

