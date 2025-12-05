Teen’s Dad Married A Woman With Two Kids, So Her New Stepmom Tried To Make Her Quit All Her Hobbies Activities To Keep Things “Fair”

Some parents forget that “blending” a family doesn’t mean blending everyone’s routines too.

AITA for not giving up my hobbies? My dad recently married Kim, who has two kids. I like to have a busy schedule, so I attend soccer classes three times a week, Korean classes twice a week, piano classes once a week, and painting classes also once a week.

Now Kim thinks this is too much. She says there is no time and money left for her kids. She thinks I should stop playing soccer and piano because soccer is the most time-consuming, and piano is the most expensive.

I told her that she is not paying for my classes or giving me rides, so it’s none of her business. Perhaps she could ask their own dad to give them money and time—but oh wait, he is a deadbeat, so maybe she shouldn’t have slept with him.

She thinks I’m a selfish AH for not giving up my hobbies for her kids. My dad is on my side, so I’m not worried—but she keeps whining, which is annoying. AITA?

