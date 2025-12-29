Tenant Warned Her Landlord To Not Enter Because The Dogs Might React, But The Landlord Tried Anyway And It Forced The Tenant To Rush Home

Nothing tests your patience like a landlord who thinks your home should have an open-door policy.

So, what would you do if your landlord kept coming into your home without warning and acting like your dogs should accept her, even though the whole thing makes you feel uncomfortable?

In the following story, one tenant finds herself in this situation and is looking for advice. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for making a boundary between my dogs and LL? I have two rescues: One German Shepherd/blue heeler mix and one husky/red heeler mix. The husky I’ve had since she was 6 weeks old, as she was rescued out of a garbage bag in Texas. She’s the most social, outgoing sweetheart of a dog I’ve ever owned. The shepherd I’ve had for a few months now, and he was heavily ****** before the shelter. I’ve worked SO hard to get him to where he is now. Basically, seeing people means eyes on me, and you get a treat. We’re still working on the dog reactivity.

Another issue for another day, my landlord is taking our construction project OUTSIDE as a free-for-all to come inside the house without asking. The first time she came over, we gave permission as we had a large leak in the ceiling. She was then trying to get us to allow her to “have a relationship with the dogs.” I shut this down. The next time she came around, I let them meet her (they met when we started the lease, but the dogs wanted nothing to do with her), and the first thing she did was stick her hands in my shepherd’s face and would not stop. So I called him over to me and told him his command to stay next to my side. She didn’t understand why I did this.

She then tries again to say she’s great with our dogs, and she wants them to know her so she can come in if she needs to, if we are not home. Again, there should be zero reason for this, as I work 10 minutes away from the house, as does my husband. Alas. This morning at 7 am, while I’m on my way to college, she states it’s very urgent, and she goes into the house to check on the new leak (which I told her had stopped due to the snow having melted). I said absolutely not, the dogs are in the living room, and I don’t know how they’d react to someone walking into the house without us home. She then says that she’s going to take her chances and go in anyway. So I said I’m turning around.

She comes in. And talks about the contractor. Doesn’t even look at the leak. Then leaves. This proves my theory that she keeps doing this because she wants to snoop in my house and potentially see how far she can get with the dogs. My husband doesn’t want me to send her a message stating entry without 24 hr notice + our consent is both illegal and against our contract. He wants to keep the peace. I want to keep our dogs safe and my home free from being walked in like it’s a museum. AITA?

