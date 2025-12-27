Ricki Lake’s Family Photos Were Considered Destroyed After The California Wildfires, But Somebody Found Them For Sale In A Flea Market

This story can only be described as a Christmas miracle!

Actress and TV host Ricki Lake lost her home in the fires that ravaged the Los Angeles area in January 2025 and she thought that all her family photographs were lost forever.

Miraculously, a woman named Patty found a box of family photos for sale for $20 at a flea market in Pasadena, California, and she bought it.

It was only after Patty took a closer look that she discovered the photos were of Ricki Lake and her family.

Patty posted some of the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Anybody know how to contact Ricki Lake? I picked up some found photos at Pasadena City College Flea Market, and the box seems to be full of A LOT of photos of Ricki Lake! I think she may WANT these. She may not have copies! Thank you!”

Lake took to TikTok to tell the story and she even shared some of the conversation she had with Patty when the two connected.

She told viewers that this situation was “the craziest thing” and added that she is “still in complete disbelief” about how a complete stranger randomly found the photos.

Lake’s video showed her talking to Patty after the two connected.

Lake referenced one photo and said, “That’s me with Milo, my kid who’s now 28.”

She added, “These pictures are so priceless to me.”

Lake was very appreciative that Patty got in touch with her and she thanked her repeatedly.

Lake continued, “The fact that I’m gonna get something back that I thought was lost forever, it makes me so happy.”

She added, “We all need good news these day, and it just feels like this is leaving me with such a beautiful feeling about the human race. Good things happen to good people.”

Amen to that!

Take a look at the video.

@rickilake I’m speechless. Here is a happy story for your holiday season! It’s been almost once year since the fire and I made peace with the fact that my photographs and memorabilia was gone. But turns out they were at the Pasadena Flea Market!!! Party, I cannot say thank you enough for your generosity and kindness in protecting these images. It’s seriously a miracle!!! 💕💕 ♬ original sound – Ricki Lake

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

We’re glad that she was reunited with these precious family photos!

