Two College Girls Are Raising Service Dogs In Their Campus Dorm, But The Dogs Don’t Get Along And It’s Causing Problems

Have you ever had a friend and roommate who put your down all the time to make themselves feel better? I hope not, because that doesn’t sound like a very good friend.

However, the college girl in this story has a roommate who is exactly like that. It didn’t really bother her until the comments were about the service dog she was raising.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for pointing out my friends insecurities My friend (21 female) and i (20 female) are on very little speaking terms right now due to a recent situation. To keep it short we both raise service dogs on campus. They are from different organizations but we live together in a suite style dorm dogs have no contact though. Ever since i got my dog our friendship has been strained mostly due to her trying to direct everything i do with him. At first I appreciated the help her current dog is her second and mines my first, but it became more her taking over my training and telling me my dog was bad.

Puppies are gonna puppy!

He’s 5 months has some behavioral issues that are very puppy like (mouthing, barking etc) her dog is very similar (also 5 mon). She’s talked down to me before about stuff. I’ve always seen it as an insecurity she has where she’s gotta feel better for some reason. Mostly school related if i get a worse grade shell lecture me about how hard she studied and if i do better she‘ll be passive aggressive about it for a bit. Her organization recently did a puppy swap where essentially she got another raisers dog for a week and this dog was kind of a disaster case. i know he was definitely stressing her out but everything suddenly became my dogs fault whenever that dog was having an issue. Normally im fine with her putting me down to feel better. I’m at a point in my life where i honestly dont take in any negative feelings towards me, and I’ve always been able to rationalize it as just an insecurity.

She felt defensive of her puppy.

However this time was different. I think it’s because it’s about my dog. Shes a perfectionist and shes constantly saying she can fix any ”bad” dog. she couldn’t fix this puppy swap dog at least not easily and so instead of her not being the best it was my dog messing up that dog. I kept this to myself until she directly blamed my dog again for her puppy swaps dogs behavior.

She points out one reason her roommate is mad at her puppy.

Essentially i asked if walking together to class would be too much on the dog due to mine, i knew he was dog distracted so essentially i was asking if we should space it out. She responded “yeah probably because he hates (my dog), due to how bad he’s been acting” Im assuming her biggest issue was when my dog ran up and down in front of her dorm room door causing her dog to freak out. I was walking him and had tripped sprained my ankle and ended up dropping his leash. since i was crying he kind of freaked out and ran around like a crazy man for a couple seconds until i composed myself. I apologized for this since it was late and my dog shouldn’t have acted like that, but clearly that was still a thing.

She’s sick of the negative comments.

I ended up getting upset with her after that comment and telling her that just because she was so insecure about not being able to stop that dog from loosing its mind constantly didn’t mean my dog was the problem. She got mad about that which lead into an argument. I feel like i was a jerk for snapping like that, but im also kind of sick of the comments so AITA?

Her roommate sounds awful. She shouldn’t have to live with someone who puts her down all the time. That’s not okay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Forget the dog situation. Her friend is pretty cruel.

It’s not so easy to stop talking to her when they’re roommates.

This person thinks they’re both at fault.

Again, not so easy to do when they live in the same dorm.

A real friend doesn’t insult you to make themselves feel better.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.