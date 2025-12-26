Rockefeller Center Visitor Is Denied Entry To See The Christmas Tree Over A Backpack, So They Put Their Backpack In The Shopping Bag And Walk Right Past Security

Some rules are so silly they’re just waiting to be broken.

So, what would you do if security blocked you from entering an event over a technicality, even while letting dozens of other people through with basically the same thing?

Would you argue your case? Or would you do the same thing everyone else is doing?

In the following story, one Rockefeller Center visitor finds themselves in this predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s the story.

Holly Jolly Malicious Compliance Perhaps eight years ago, we went to NYC to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. We were all being corralled along the sidewalk, and the only way you could see what was happening was on these big screens. I tried to walk into one particular corral and was told I couldn’t bring my backpack with me. There were tons of people there carrying shopping bags, so I asked if I could just carry it by my side in the same way. Nope.

She went into the store next door and got a shopping bag.

Cue malicious compliance idea. There was a store right next to the coral that sounds like “Santana Free Public,” so I popped in and found a nice, but generic sweater I knew I would be able to use someday. I asked for the biggest bag possible for what was a relatively small piece of clothing. Once outside, I slipped the sweater into my backpack and my backpack into the shopping bag and moseyed on into the coral. The view sucked, but the look on the corral monitor’s face was golden.

