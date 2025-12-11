Walmart Customer Wanted To Play The Sims, So She Went To The Store To Pick Up A New Laptop. But People Online Think She Got Ripped Off.

Computer games are a lot of fun and can provide you with hours of entertainment, but only if you have a computer that will play them properly.

When this TikToker got the itch to play The Sims, she ran to Walmart to pick out a new laptop. Everything went smoothly, but the commenters are mixed on whether she got a good one.

Her video begins in Walmart, and she says, “Now, I told you all that I wanted to get me a laptop, and I want to play Sims. I’m at Walmart and the clerk girl said I should get a laptop that’s at least 16 gigabytes, I guess is what she said.”

16 gigs of RAM is I’m sure what they mean, and that should be fine to play this game.

She goes on, “I found one that’s 16 gigabytes, that’s not over $700 because these laptops are high. But I need a 16. i’m going to get this one.”

She shows a blue Lenovo laptop that looks like it is $599.

Then she says, “I’m not really feeling the blue, I’m not going to lie. But I’m itching to play Sims, y’all, I’m itching to play Sims, so I’m going to buy this laptop right here.”

The Sims isn’t an extremely advanced game, so I don’t see why this laptop would be a problem.

Then she says, “So, let’s go purchase this laptop. I even called my boyfriend and asked my boyfriend, ‘Am I don’t too much’ and he’s like, ‘No, you’re not doing too much. You could do a lot with your laptop, so get the laptop.’ So, I’m getting the laptop.”

He is right. I’m sure she will use this for a lot more than just playing the Sims.

TikTok/dudaabeaThe video ends with her saying, “I’m going to go home and play Sims! I’m so excited!”

I’m sure she will have a great time!

Watch the video for yourself.

You can see the full video here:

As you would expect, the commenters have plenty of opinions.

This IT guy says not to buy a laptop from a big box store.

Here is someone who says you can get a good laptop from Walmart.

Here is a commenter who has a Lenovo and is happy with it.

Btw… almost any new laptop will play The Sims.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!