When An Official Host Of The Miss Universe Pageant Belittled Miss Mexico In Front Of Everyone, Multiple Contestants Walked Out, Including Miss Universe 2024

The Miss Universe pageant is the biggest and most famous beauty pagent in the world, and it claims that it is all about women’s empowerment.

So, when a host belittled Miss Mexico in front of everyone because she missed a promotional event, the girls were absolutely not happy. Many of them walked out of the conference, including Miss Universe 2024, who stopped to talk about why she felt she had to leave.

As she walked out, she was caught on video, which was published on TikTok with the caption, “Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, and some of the girls walked out minutes before the orientation started.”

They were clearly not happy.

Miss Theilvig stopped to explain why she was leaving, saying, “This is about women’s rights, I’m so sorry.”

She is clearly conflicted, likely because she loves the pageant, but can’t sit by while the host acted like he did.

She goes on, “We have respect for everyone, but this is not how things can be handled. To trash another girl, it is beyond disrespectful.”

Good for her! She is using her crown and title of Miss Universe 2024 to help others!

She finished up her comments by saying, “It’s nothing I as a person can do. That’s why I am taking my coat and I’m going.”

Wow, for her to walk out like this is a big deal, and it helps to get a lot of attention on the issue.

Later, the pageant host apologized for the incident, as he should have.

This shows that standing up for others can really be effective.

