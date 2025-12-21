December 21, 2025 at 2:49 am

Homeowner Found Some Stick-On Window Tiles While Renovating Her Home, And When She Peeled Them Off She Found Something Gorgeous Left Behind

by Michael Levanduski

Woman shocked at windows

When you are renovating your home, you never know what types of things you are going to find.

Decorating standards have changed a lot over time, so sometimes you’ll find some real gems, and other times it is just a mess.

A woman on TikTok was updating the cottage she bought, and she got very excited when she realized some of her windows had coverings on them. She made a video revealing what was behind the covering, and she captioned it with, “Look what we uncovered in our little 1826 English cottage today.”

This should be exciting.

Stained glass

As she peels off the white and black stick-on tiles, she reveals some gorgeous stained windows.

And what’s better is that the peel-off coverings seem to be coming off so cleanly, so the windows look perfect.

She is clearly very excited about it.

Stained glass

As she continues to remove the covers, she reveals amazing original tiles. In the description of the video, she simply put, “I’m OBSESSED.”

I agree, I would be so happy to find this.

Stained windows

You have to wonder why anyone would have covered them up in the first place, but I guess they didn’t fit in with their design at the time. Styles change, but at least whoever covered these up did it with stick-on tiles rather than just ruining them entirely.

I love the old classic look.

Make sure you watch the quick video below to see the reveal for yourself.

I’M OBSESSED

The people in the comments also really love it.

This person removed some paint in her house and found a treasure behind it.

For a long time, only white and grey were in fashion.

This would be a dream for many people.

What a wonderful surprise.

