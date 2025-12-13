Whitney Port Heard Teen Vogue Was Being Shut Down, And She Was Heartbroken Since They Gave Her A Fashion Internship

Whitney Port is a famous actor and fashion icon who got her start as an intern at Teen Vogue.

When she heard that the magazine was being shut down, she was heartbroken and made a video about it.

She is walking outside while shooting the video, where she begins by saying, “I heard about the Teen Vogue news this morning, and it just broke my heart. That is where I got my start. That was my first fashion internship. I applied to that internship, and then the Hills started completely randomly and organically.”

She continued reminiscing about her time there, “It’s like such a special place for me. The people I got to meet and the trips I got to go on, and the jobs, and the lessons. And just like all of the experiences. I just wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Teen Vogue.”

Next, she said, “It was my first fashion internship. I applied when I was 20 years old. It was my first foray into the fashion industry, I thought I was the coolest girl ever getting an internship at Teen Vogue. It became the foundation for my whole career. I honestly wouldn’t be here without it, and I just have the most fun memories.

Of course, she had to talk about what she was wearing on her walk. No surprise there as a fashion icon. She said, “And now what I’m wearing. I’m wearing a Michelle Thompson turtleneck, a vintage Chanel bag, a dehante belt, Dish trousers, Saint Laurent shoes, and again my Love Loose that I just don’t stop wearing.”

