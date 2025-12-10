Wife Fell For Two Scams, So Husband Wants To Put His Money In A Separate Account To Protect It From Her Bad Judgement

Some people don’t think as critically about emails or phone calls as they should, so they are more prone to scams.

If your spouse fell for a scam that cost you a lot of money, what would you do to prevent that situation from happening again?

Check out how this man plans to handle his finances after his wife fell for not one but two scams.

WIBTA if I tell my wife I want to separate our finances due to the fact that she has fallen for a scam twice in one year? My wife and I have been married for 9 years. She’s beautiful, funny and a very caring and lovely person. The problem is that she has a very credulous nature while I am much more skeptical. Around six months ago my wife got a call from the MVA telling her that my new car wasn’t ever registered and that I would be arrested if she didn’t pay the registration fees immediately.

She fell for it and it was a hard situation.

She went to the store and bought a bunch of prepaid gift cards and gave the numbers to the scammers over the phone. When she told me what happened I explained that this was a scam, the MVA would not have someone arrested for messed up paperwork, nor would they accept prepaid gift cards in payment. I contacted the bank and they said there was nothing they could do and the company issuing the cards said the money was already gone. Needless to say this was an expensive lesson, but I thought my wife at least wouldn’t fall for something like that again.

But then there was another scam.

Last week she fell for the IRS scam. She was contacted and told that we made an error on our 2018 taxes and that we owed the IRS $2500. They threatened jail time, taking our house, our cars, etc. My wife panicked and gave the scammers our joint account information. She called me after she did this and I immediately hung up and called our bank.

Now he’s doing damage control.

They said we had a large transaction pending, but since it was the same day they could stop it. Quite simply, after going through this the first time I cannot believe that she fell for another scam. The first time was such a nightmare and so many emails and phone calls. She refused to deal with it so it was me who was calling our bank, calling the prepaid card company, sending emails back and forth trying to get our money back.

He doesn’t want this to happen again.

She said she felt overwhelmed by the situation and didn’t want to deal with it, and now I’m forced into this same situation again through her negligence. Would I be wrong to ask for separate finances at this point? I don’t feel secure knowing my money is in her hands.

