Wife Told Her Husband She Had A Headache And Didn’t Want To Run His Errand, But He Still Tried Guilt Tripping Her Into Going Anyway

Sometimes the real headache isn’t the one you started with.

Imagine trying to rest at home because your head hurts really badly, but your husband wants to order food and have you go get it, even though you already said you didn’t want to go.

How would you handle it? Would you go anyway? Or would you double down and insist he do it himself?

In the following story, one wife deals with this exact scenario and tells her husband that she’s not going.

Here’s how it played out.

AITH for not joining my husband for an errand that was his idea I (42F) and my husband (49M) run nearly every errand in our free time together. He works long hours, and it’s something we typically enjoy doing. This afternoon, I got a headache and expressed discomfort with it long before he came up with the idea to order dinner, then have ME pick it up with our oldest kid while we ran a quick errand in town (we live 15 miles outside the city limits). I said I didn’t want to go anywhere with this headache and asked him to go with our oldest son instead. He kinda scoffed and didn’t give much of a reply. I kept watching Netflix with my headache.

She told him again.

30 minutes pass, then he asks, “Do you want me to go with you to do this, or do you want me to stay home with the kids?” Ummmm… I replied, “If staying home with the kids is an option, how about I stay, and you go? How come the only options presented to me are ones where I go? Doesn’t make sense given the fact it was your idea, and I have a headache.” He then gets upset when I repeat that he just goes with our oldest son. Annoyingly, he finally admits, “I never really wanted to go, but I will do it and go with you…”

Finally, he decided to go on his own.

I start getting ready begrudgingly because I feel guilted into it, like ‘he doesn’t really want to either.’ He notices my frustration. Then says some more guilt-tripping, manipulative stances: “I just want to hang out with you,” “Do something nice and buy dinner and free up your time.” Then, he was calling me self-centered and said, ‘I guess it’s a chore’ to hang out with him. I was then firm in staying home because how is it okay for him to get his way, but not me? Especially when I explicitly said I wasn’t feeling great with this headache! He ended up going on his own because I wasn’t going to join him in this argument on the way to run his errand. AITA?

Yikes! That sure does sound like entitlement.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person thinks he may have been trying to pick a fight.

Here’s someone who’s confused by his behavior.

According to this comment, he’s gaslighting her.

Yet another person who thinks he might have wanted to start a fight.

She was right to stand her ground.

There’s no reason he couldn’t go, given she wasn’t feeling well, and it was his idea anyway.

