Window Fitter Agreed To Measure Blinds For A Late Appointment, But When The Customer Tried To Steal His Work, He Outsmarted Her Easily

Some customers think they can save money by tricking professionals and choosing to go DIY.

This man had a client who requested a late appointment and then tried to take advantage of his expertise.

So, he decided to handle the situation in a smart way so that she couldn’t trick him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Measure twice. I measure and fit window blinds for a living. So many of my days are spent traveling around the city and trying to find parking. Then measuring and quoting for blinds that I will be fitting if the customer wants to go ahead. I work for myself, but days can be very long.

This man was asked by his customer what the measurements were.

I had an inquiry from a lady who insisted that I come early evening, much later than I would usually work. Anyway, as I was up my ladder, she asked if I could tell her the measurements. I said “no.” And explained that this is my skill set and how I make a living.

So, he added and subtracted a few inches from the original measurements.

So I wrote down the sizes for each blind. And I added 2 inches extra to the width and subtracted 2 inches from the real height. Just as I guessed, I caught her snapping a photo of my pad with her phone. I never heard from her again.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person is impressed.

This user has a great experience hiring a professional.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Measure for yourself or buy 3 times, says this user.

Finally, people are loving it.

Never underestimate someone who knows the value of their own work.

