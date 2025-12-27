Woman Assumes Father And Son Are Grocery Store Employees, So She Yells At Them When She Backs Into A Cart In The Parking Lot

Imagine going grocery shopping when a rude customer mistakes you for an employee. Would you go with it, point out her error, or find an actual employee to deal with her problem?

In this story, one father and son are in this situation, and the store employees end up coming to their rescue.

Let’s read all about it.

Crunch time in the parking lot I just had a few minutes between finishing work and having to drive my son( 10M) to soccer, so I did what I normally do and grabbed the first shirt off the top of the pile in the drawer and put it on, without a second thought. I work from home, so I haven’t shaved for a few days, so I did look a bit grungy. At the same time, my wife had laid out my son’s clothes for soccer, including a bright yellow soccer shirt with the appropriate overpriced logo on it. It wasn’t until some other parents at the practice started teasing me that we were ‘shirt twins’ that I realized that the shirt I was wearing was also bright yellow (sans logo). So we laughed, the kids practiced and all was good.

They stopped at the grocery store.

During practice, my wife messaged me and asked if we could pick up some groceries( milk, bread,…), so we drove over to the local grocery store, a typical day. When we got to the store, the closest parking spot had a few carts in it, so my son helpfully got out to move the carts while I pulled in. He pushed a few to the return area nearby, and kept one for us, again a typical boring day getting groceries. As I got out, and grabbed the cart my son left for me, and he came back, some woman parked next to us was putting her groceries in her SUV and we heard her say something like “I’m done with my cart”, but of course we didn’t pay attention.

The lady thought they worked there.

About 30 seconds later, we heard metal scraping on metal, and turned to see the lady backed into the cart she left behind her SUV. As we started chuckling, she got out of the car and started yelling at my son that he was supposed to take the cart, and now he has to pay the damages because he didn’t do his job. My son wavered between laughing, crying and running because it was funny, but he is shy and didn’t know what to do. She then started in on me, and said my employee didn’t take the cart, as others, including the cart people with the bright orange vest started coming around to try to understand what was happening.

The actual employees came to their rescue.

Avoiding cursing in front of my son, I told her to shut up, he obviously doesn’t work here, since 1. He is wearing a soccer uniform with a giant ‘Swoosh’ on the front and 2. He is a 10 year old kid. She then started saying I should have moved the cart since obviously my yellow shirt meant I worked there, and the crowd of 5 or 6 people who formed started laughing at her. The cart guy walked up to her and told her he needed her to come into the store to talk to the manager because of the damages, and that he will make sure we ‘will be taken care of’. We checked that there was no damage to our car, and got the groceries, and when we were checking out, a cashier ushered us to a new lane that had no line so we could get out quickly while the lady was still heard arguing with the manager about insurance.

It’s not that hard to put your own shopping cart away. That lady was pretty entitled.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She clearly messed up.

This is true.

Another person expected a slightly different story.

This is a good point.

Putting away your shopping cart is your own responsibility.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.