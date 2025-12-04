Woman Bought 20 Pokémon Card Packs For Herself And Her Boyfriend, But He Got Upset When She Pulled The $500 Chase Card

Sharing hobbies can be fun… until luck gets in the way.

This woman and her boyfriend are fans of Pokémon cards.

They bought 20 sleeves of cards, and she pulled the rare $500 chase card.

But her boyfriend’s reaction wasn’t exactly joyful.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA Pulled pokemon chase that I picked up from Walmart BF keeps bringing up the moment since we ripped together I went to Walmart and picked out 20 sleeves of Pokémon cards for my boyfriend and me to rip. When I got back home, he split up the booster sleeves, 10 each, and we split the cost. When we were ready to rip, he said I took his stack of sleeves. I asked if he wanted to switch back, and he said no, hesitantly (he said to add).

This woman thinks her boyfriend shouldn’t be frustrated for not getting the chase card.

I ended up pulling the $500 chase card. He’s brought it up at least twice now as a frustrating moment that annoyed him. But both times he ended with, “But I’m glad for you though.” AITA for thinking that he shouldn’t be frustrated at all because I picked out the sleeves in the first place?

Does it really matter who pulled the chase card, though?

