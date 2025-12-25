Woman Exposed A Cheating Incident Between Her Soon-To-Be Married Friends, But Her Sister Turned Against Her And Told Everyone She’s A Crazy Liar

Some people just can’t handle the truth.

This woman told her friend, Kevin, to tell his partner, Josh, that he had cheated on him. Kevin promised to do so, but he never did.

When she finally spoke up, she suddenly became the “bad guy.”

Read the full story below.

My friend cheated on his partner and now my mom wants to report me to the police for telling him Two of my friends, let’s call them Kevin and Josh, had been together for years. A while ago, Kevin cheated on Josh while making out with another man, and I was literally there when it happened. I confronted Kevin and told him, either he tells Josh or I will. He got angry at me for “knowing this,” and I said I was there, how could I not know? After days of pushing him, he said he would talk to Josh. I stopped hanging out with them for a long time because I could not trust someone who cheats on their partner. They would also make jokes about me being stupid and too dumb for college. During that time, I did some healing, and with the help of my therapist, I started to understand how they had treated me the whole time. I talked to them a few times that year, but I did not want to hang out with them and I think they started to understand that too. Fast forward two years.

Kevin and Josh were getting married.

I found out they were getting married and even invited me, which already felt strange. I talked to my sister, who also knew about the cheating, and suggested we make sure Josh knew because I didn’t believe Kevin had ever told him. She said it was too late and that we should stay out of it, saying she wanted to stay friends with Kevin and that if I told Josh, she wouldn’t remain friends with them. I told her that if he treated his partner that way, why would you even want to be friends with him, and that if he lied to Josh and never told him, I would speak up. I messaged Kevin and said I would not be going to the wedding. We ended up talking and I told him I did not believe he had said anything because I remembered Josh saying before that he would never marry someone who cheats. That made me question the whole situation. Kevin said, “Maybe your truth isn’t the only truth. He doesn’t need to know, so maybe you should let it go too 😘” in a very condescending tone.

She found out Kevin never told Josh about the cheating incident.

At that point, I realized he never told Josh, and he had lied to me for years. He had also told me back then not to bring up the cheating again because it was a “sensitive topic,” and I assumed that meant he had confessed, and it was a touchy subject for them. I feel very stupid for believing him. So I told Josh the truth the same day. I told him Kevin cheated and that my sister and I were there, and that Kevin had told me he talked to him about it when he clearly had not. They were getting married soon, and I felt he deserved to know before making such a huge decision. Josh blocked me immediately. Then my sister blocked me, and Kevin blocked me, too. I had never been blocked by anyone before, so having all this happen at once was honestly shocking. They are all in their 30s, so it felt very dramatic. My sister went around telling everyone we knew that my psychologist, boyfriend, and friends had made me crazy and that I had lied to prevent them from getting married. This is something I’m unfortunately used to, since she always makes me take the blame alone and then tells everyone I’m the crazy one.

Her sister and mom turned against her.

The next day, my mom called me screaming. She said my sister was upset because she could not go to the wedding and had bought a new dress. She told me I ruined their lives and that I needed to call Kevin and Josh and say I made everything up because I was bored. She even threatened to call the police and report me for defamation if I did not. For context, my mom has cheated before, and years ago, I told my dad about it. My sister didn’t want me to tell him then either. She also once stayed with a guy who had a girlfriend, and she didn’t want me to say anything about that either. My family has always told me not to tell the truth in situations like this because it “creates problems” and that I should just stay quiet. We always end up fighting because I do not agree with lying and covering up cheating or hurting other people.

She’s unsure if she did the right thing.

I am also autistic, and growing up, my parents and sister constantly told me not to tell the truth because I “ruin things.” My parents always prioritized my siblings, and it hurt that they wanted me to pretend I was a compulsive liar so my sister could go to a wedding. I do not want to ruin anything. I actually asked my friends, my psychologist, and my boyfriend what to do before I told Josh, and every single one said he deserved to know. I want to know if I did the wrong thing. As an autistic person, it is very hard for me to lie, and I genuinely thought telling the truth was the right thing to do, though I can understand that it might not always be. Now that I’ve received this backlash from them, I’m not so sure anymore.

