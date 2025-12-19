Woman Gets A Call From Her New Roommate, And She’s Trying To Move Out Early. But The Caller Never Hangs Up And She Starts Racking Up Wasted Cell Phone Minutes.

Imagine living in an apartment in an expensive city where you really need roommates in order to pay the bills.

If a potential new roommate made demands that really bothered you, would you look for a different roommate or try to get back at them?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and a phone call ends up being the perfect revenge. Keep reading for all the details.

Bail on apartment; lose phone minutes Back in the early 2010s, I was in my NYC Apartment with Roommates Era. Woman around my age who had just moved back to the city from the West Coast met with me about an empty room in my place. She said she wanted to try a “new neighborhood” (Park Slope for anyone familiar) and she thought my place was cute, etc. Great. Tedious roommate interview process over. Or so I thought.

Maybe a week and a half later, I get a text from her saying that she “just misses [her old neighborhood] Williamsburg too much”; that she’ll be moving out at the end of the week and since she was only there for half a month, she would be “prorating the rent.” She also wound up bailing on utilities as well. A couple of months later, she butt dials me. This was the era where most phone plans didn’t have unlimited minutes. Now her minutes were going to get really limited. I left my phone in my room and proceeded to go do errands for a couple of hours.

I come back and the phone call is still on. I go and take a bath, complete with drinking tea, listening to soft music and fizzy spa salts. Phone call still on an hour later. I go and read on my bed and either she hung up or the call dropped maybe 45 minutes later.

The 225 minutes of talk time was probably worth a whole lot less than half a month’s rent but at least it was likely a pain in the butt to deal with AT&T or Verizon or whatever during that next billing cycle. The chick who wound up taking her space lowered the roommate bar even more, after which I wound up getting my own place.

It sounds like getting her own place was probably for the best.

