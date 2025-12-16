Woman Had Already Asked Her Entitled Neighbor Not To Park In Front Of Her House, But Since He Insisted On Blocking Her Car, She Gave Him An Unexpected Warning

Some people are so entitled that they will block your car and still think you’re in the wrong for complaining. What to do in such cases? Maybe talking will help?

Entitled neighbor is angry I am using my park space My (30, F) husband (27, M) and I live on a closed street of small houses. Each house has a parking spot, plus most people own more than 1 car and park in parallel in front of their house. We didn’t own a car because we both worked from home and hate driving, plus public transport here is not so bad. We have a neighbor who owns 3 cars, so obviously, he has no space to park them all at his house. He asked our next-door neighbor (we can call him EN) if he could park outside of her house (she also does not drive) and she said yes. But EN, in order not to block his other car, parks all the way in front of my driveway.

Tbh, I would not have minded if he had asked, but the fact that he just does it annoys me. Also, my family comes to visit often and if they come by car, he usually is blocking and we have to ask him to move (and every time he gets mad as if we were asking for a favor). Anyway, I got a nice promotion that involved in-person work 3 times a week, so we decided it was time to get a car. We bought a nice practical one and got it in our park space. Well, next morning the guy was blocking my exit.

I rang his doorbell like crazy (it was 6 am) and when he finally came out I asked him to move, and to not park there anymore. He got defensive and said that my neighbor let him park in front of her house, to what I answered “yes but this is MY HOUSE, and if you block my entrance again, I’m gonna remove your car”. He moves, and the next day he is blocking again. We realize he left the car open, so we let the handbrake lose and push the car to the middle of the street, in front of his driveway. I put a note on his windshield saying “next time it’s a tow truck”, put tape over his doorbell so it continues ringing and I left as quickly as I could. He hasn’t said anything but he hasn’t parked there anymore.

