Woman Has Three Healthy Kids, But Her Sister-In-Law Can’t Have A Baby Naturally. Now The Sister-In-Law Came Up With An Odd Idea That Caused Tension In The Family.

Entitled SIL wants custody of my baby I’m 36F and my SIL is 40F. I’ve been married to her brother for over 10 years. And there’s always been some jealousy and resentment from her. She’s always felt like I had the life she wanted, not necessarily with her brother, but the marriage, family, job stability, etc.

I have 3 kids: 10F, 8M, and a 3-month-old female. She got married last year and they decided to start trying for a baby. Unfortunately, she was told that she can’t have children naturally. She was understandably devastated. and the family comforted her as best as we could.

We recently had a family dinner and in the middle of it, she says: “(My name), I think it’s really unfair that you got to have 3 kids and I can’t have any. Your baby is my last chance to raise a child. I think you should give her to me during the week so I can create a motherly bond with her. And you can have her on weekends.”

Before I could respond, the entire table erupted with everyone talking at once. I took my older kids upstairs. When I got back to the dining room, her husband was asking what the hell is wrong with her. And why she would even think to ask that.

She was trying to justify herself when I asked them to leave. I also said that she’s no longer welcome at my house or around my children until she gets help. She started screaming that I don’t deserve my life or my children. And that I stole her baby from her.

Her husband and MIL kept apologizing. They dragged her out of the house, still crying and screaming. Now, my kids want to know why their aunt wants to take the baby.

