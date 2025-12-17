Woman Hosted Thanksgiving For Years With Her Family And Relatives, So When They Made New Plans Without Her, She Felt Hurt And Excluded

Family gatherings are meant to bring people closer together, not apart.

The woman in this story has always hosted Thanksgiving for her family and relatives, but after unexpected drama involving her mother, her sister decided to host without her.

She feels excluded and hurt, but her sister seems to thinks she’s overreacting. Who’s right?

Read the full story below.

AITA? Sister couldn’t handle that I confronted her I usually host my side of the family’s Thanksgiving in my home. My parents, my sister, her husband, her kids and grandkids, and then myself, my husband, and our two kids all come together. This year, my mom ended up in jail for a few days, and my nephew said he didn’t want to be around her anymore.

She told everyone to have a backup plan for Thanksgiving.

We all agreed that we would each have a backup plan for Thanksgiving and that everyone would do something separately. My sister is now having a meal in her home for her kids and grandkids, including the nephew who said he didn’t want to be around my mom. She said she was considering inviting our parents to her family Thanksgiving because she felt guilty.

She felt hurt when she learned that the same people would get together, but without her and her family.

I told her I was hurt and confused because it would literally be the same guest list at her meal minus myself, my husband, and our kids. I didn’t understand why it couldn’t just be at my house as originally planned. I felt excluded and hurt that everyone said they had a backup plan and then decided to get together without me.

Her sister then implied that she was being difficult.

The conversation got to the point where she said she needed to “take a nerve pill.” I wasn’t trying to be difficult. I was just trying to explain that she felt guilty about not being with our parents but didn’t even bat an eyelash about not being with me and my family. So they were all going to sit there together and not even think about us. Am I overreacting?

It’s easy to see why she feels left out. They are literally leaving her out.

Family traditions can quickly turn into a family drama.

