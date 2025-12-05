Woman Hosts A Classy Dinner Party But Her Friend’s Boyfriend Does A Handstand And Breaks $200 Worth Of Pottery, And She Refuses His Offer To Replace It With IKEA Versions

Accidents happen, but sometimes they seem far too avoidable.

So, what would you do if a guest at your dinner party tried to impress everyone with a handstand and destroyed several pieces of your handmade pottery in the process? Would you just let it go? Or would you ask them to replace what they broke, even if the pieces were kinda costly?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and demands the latter. Here’s what happened next.

AITA for saying if you break, you buy? I recently hosted a dinner party for my friends, and I allowed them to bring their significant others and plus ones. One of my best friends, who I have known for many years, brought her boyfriend, whom I had never met before. During said party, her boyfriend wanted to show off his ability to do a handstand, effectively knocking into one of my tables and shattering a lot of expensive pottery and glassware.No one was hurt, but everything was shattered beyond repair.

Everyone at the party was calm except this guy.

My best friend apologized effusively, and I said it was fine. I just wanted the items that were damaged to be replaced. I’d like to clarify that the items were expensive for what they were (vases/ornamental bowls) because they were made by small artists, but they were not expensive overall. I’d reckon $40-80 per item he broke, and he broke 3. He also has a stable job and is more than monetarily able to replace the items from the original sellers. I would also like to note that this party had a more classy/dinner party vibe. No one was drinking excessively. All my friends are in their mid to late twenties, and her boyfriend was actually older (early thirties).

Now, her friend thinks she’s being unreasonable.

However, he seemed to be unable to read the room throughout the whole party and just had such hyper energy, hence the random showing off of the handstand. This is also why I didn’t put away everything, because I believe if he hadn’t done the handstand, nothing would have happened to the decor. My friend asked if, instead, her boyfriend could just replace the items with stuff from IKEA or Marshall’s. I said no, as I want the original items that were broken. She responded that I was being unreasonable, asking for such expensive vases, and that it was an accident. I pointed out how preventable the accident was. AITA?

Wow! No one should be acting like this at someone else’s house.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened.

She is right to ask for this. He needs to replace each piece according to what it was, and they should come from the original artist.

