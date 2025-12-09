Woman Is Fed Up With Her Co-Parent Making Excuses About Getting His Car Fixed, So She Decides To Stop Helping And Just Let It Break Down

Living with an ex can be a nightmare.

This woman lives with her baby’s dad, although they are not together. They often clash about getting his car fixed because they both use it.

She always ends up paying for the upkeep, and she’s sick of it.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for not wanting to fix the car? My Baby Daddy (36M) and I (33F) live together. No, we are not together, but our living situation works for us. We only have one car right now. Anytime there is work to be done on it, I’m the main one getting it done. Oil changes (I think he’s gotten maybe 2 done in the last few years), alternator replaced, belt, and other miscellaneous things. I told him I don’t mind helping, but he should help out sometimes.

This woman wants to stop getting the car fixed.

Every time I ask him to get something fixed, there’s always an argument. Then he says he will do it. But never does. I end up doing it, so the car doesn’t break down. I can’t even save for my own car, because I’m always fixing his car.

She thinks the car stuff should be handled by the men.

Call me old-fashioned but I believe if there’s a man in the house, he should be able to handle most of the car related things. We both work. I’m the primary. AITA if I stop fixing the car and let it breakdown because that’s what’s going to happen if I leave it up to him.

She should stop getting his car fixed and save up for her own.

Other people have something to say in the comments on Reddit.

This user makes an excellent point.

Wise suggestion.

Another reader is supporting her decision.

You’re not his mechanic, says this person.

Here are some valid observations.

His car, his responsibility.

