Woman Let Her Mother-In-Law Live With Her Family For 2 Years, But After Discovering Stains On The Carpet, She Wants Her To Pay To Have It Cleaned

It’s hard to impose on your in-laws, especially if they are going through health problems.

This woman opened her home to her mother-in-law and cared for her during a difficult time for 2 years.

Her MIL left a lot of mess and stains in her bedroom, so she thinks it’s only fair for her MIL to pay to have the carpet cleaned.

Her MIL disagrees.

AITA for asking my MIL to pay for carpet cleaning in the room she lived in? About two years ago, my husband got a call. His mother and brother had booked flights to come and move to our state and live with us. They didn’t ask. They just did. I had a two-year-old at the time and had just found out I was pregnant.

This woman told them they had to look for other accommodations, but they still ended up staying with them.

We outlined that they had to look for somewhere else to live since we were expecting. I have awful pregnancies with hyperemesis, irritable uterus, etc.

Long story short, that didn’t happen. She had some medical issues of her own, and we pretty much looked after her for two years. She won a legal case now and came into money and is suddenly getting better (insert eye roll).

Her mother-in-law left a lot of mess and stains in the room.

Anyway, I cleaned out the room she lived in as she left it a mess with her rug and other bits and pieces. She didn’t even bother to buy sheets. She took mine. Due to her “illness,” she would vomit quite a bit. When moving the bed and bedframe, I noticed there were vomit stains over the mattress and dried vomit stains. There were also what looked like spilled soft drink stains on the floor on the side of the bed she slept on.

She told her MIL she needed to pay for the carpet cleaning.

I don’t mind cleaning, but these stains look old and deep. I sent her pictures and said: “Hey, I might need you to pay for the carpet to get cleaned in the room.” She replied with, “I don’t remember doing that.”

She felt like her MIL was trying to blame the kids for the mess.

I have never asked her to do anything or pay for anything while she lived with us. I feel like she is trying to blame it on the kids. I didn’t even ask her to replace the stained mattress, pillows, or doona that I’ve had to throw out. I just want to know if I’m the jerk.

A good guest leaves memories, not stains.

