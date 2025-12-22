Woman Lost Her Car For A Month And It’s Now Being Fixed, But Her Rude Neighbor Temporarily Used Her Parking Spot And Now Wants To Claim It For Herself

Parking spaces can quickly become a source of unexpected conflict.

This woman had her car stolen, and when it was returned, the car had to be fixed.

While her car wasn’t available, her neighbor’s mother was temporarily using her parking spot.

But when she told the elderly woman that her car would return soon, she wouldn’t let go of the parking space.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Neighbor’s mother wants my husband’s parking spot permanently Our car was stolen in June, and then returned to us at the end of July. It is being worked on. My husband has had to tell our neighbor’s mother who often visits that she can no longer park in our parking spot. All well and good until today, when I am coming home from some errands.

This woman talked to her neighbor’s mother, who was temporarily using their parking space.

The lady is on our stoop asking for my husband. She asks if there is a way he can extend her parking allowance in our spot. She explains she is moving into the townhouse next to us to help care for her grandkids. And she sees that our car is a lost cause.

She told the elderly woman she has until October to use the space.

She has said that us losing our car was great, So she can park closer to the townhouse and not have to park on the street. What I told her and what my roommate and landlord has told her is this: The car is being returned and reinstated in October, and she has until then to make arrangements. This woman, who I am assuming has no sense of reality, says the chances of our car ever working is nil. She says that we should just give her the parking spot.

When she told her to just talk to her husband about the parking, she dismissed her.

Our townhouses have assigned parking, and guest parking spots are adjacent. I tell her she has to wait till my husband comes home and talk to him. She literally says she will not talk to him. She says she will just take the spot whenever she wants regardless if we get our car working or not. The car is currently at my husband’s father being worked on. I know it seems petty but I am considering calling a tow truck the next time she does this.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

She’s a bully, says this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s another simple solution.

Some people see an empty parking spot and think it’s automatically theirs… geez!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.