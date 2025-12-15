Woman Poured 30 Hours Into Planning The Perfect Halloween Party, So Her Boyfriend’s Request To Turn It Into A Card Game Night Ruined The Entire Vibe

Hosting a great Halloween party takes time, creativity, and a little bit of magic to make it memorable.

After spending weeks crafting decorations and transforming her living room into a spooky wonderland, one woman wanted the night to feel special.

But when her boyfriend asked if his friends could turn it into a trading card night, her excitement quickly turned to frustration.

AITA for not being fluid enough for Halloween? My (25F) boyfriend (28M) and I are hosting a Halloween party this year. It’s our first time hosting a themed party like this, but I’ve always loved the idea of having one.

I’ve watched countless DIY guides and videos about food, drinks, games, etc. I made a spider web out of paper streamers that covers our entire living room and took nearly 10 hours total to hang from the ceiling with lights to make a dance floor — and so much more. Point is, I’ve spent anywhere from 20–30 hours so far into this thing, setting up, crafting, and buying supplies by myself.

Today my boyfriend asked if the guys could play a trading card game at the party. I immediately said I would be deeply offended if I set up a dance floor, beer pong, and decorations just for them to play a card game that we could play any other time.

This is not a short card game — it can take a few hours depending on their decks and the number of players. On top of that, the music is going to be blasting, so it’s not like they could hear each other anyway, and it would take up the beer pong table.

I offered that the guys could come earlier to play or wait until most people have left the party.

When I essentially shot it down completely, he said I “need to be more fluid,” and I put my foot down and said if they did that, I would likely get an Uber to a club and not come back until after. That I would feel very hurt and unappreciated.

He backtracked, but things still feel a bit tense. On my end, it feels like that shouldn’t have even been on the table to begin with. But it seems small, so I might be overreacting. AITA?

