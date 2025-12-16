Woman Pushed Back Against A Week Of Early Morning Babysitting, So Her Daughter Claimed She Was Ignoring Her Grandchild’s Wellbeing

Families often lean on each other when schedules get messy, especially when kids and safety concerns collide.

But when one woman’s daughter expected her to babysit at sunrise all week, she started questioning whether that was actually reasonable.

Now she’s stuck wondering if wanting more sleep makes her a bad grandparent.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not Babysitting So my daughter wants me to come to her house every day this week at 7:00 a.m. to babysit her 7-year-old. Just from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. She also has a 17-year-old son who is home and still in bed.

This woman really doesn’t want to do it, and doesn’t think it’s really necessary.

I am really not a morning person. The 7-year-old really just wants to chill and watch TV. He has already had breakfast before I get there. If he needed anything he could just wake his brother up. Plus I only live 5 houses away. He goes to VBS at 9:00. I would be happy to head down shortly before 9:00 to take him to VBS.

But her daughter feels very differently about the matter.

My daughter doesn’t want him to stay alone with the 17-year-old because the 17-year-old has epilepsy. He has only had 3 seizures ever in his life because he forgot to take his medicine. She doesn’t want the 7-year-old to come to my home, probably because she thinks I would just sleep until time to take him, and she is probably right. 😂 Plus he knows how to work the remote at his house and that is what he wants to do.

Now she’s wondering if she’s wrong for defending her boundaries.

AITA for wanting to sleep a couple of extra hours in the mornings and not wanting to go to her house until 9:00?

Babysitting isn’t for everyone, but maybe this grandparent should be a little more willing to help out.

What did Reddit think?

In the grand scheme of things, this commenter finds this to be a fairly reasonable request.

Ensuring the child’s safety would be a pretty big motivator for many.

This commenter doesn’t find anyone in this story directly at fault.

This user empathizes with what this mother must be going through.

When all was said and done, the real issue wasn’t babysitting, but mismatched expectations.

This family desperately needs to find a middle ground.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.