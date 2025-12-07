Woman Quietly Tried To Squeeze Past A Man’s Cart That Was Blocking The Aisle At The Grocery Store, But He Yelled At Her For Not Saying “Excuse Me”

Small things in public can turn into big issues in our heads.

The woman in this story was doing some grocery shopping.

She squeezed her way past a shopping cart that was blocking the aisle, but the man whose cart was in the way suddenly yelled at her. Now, she’s wondering if she really was the one in the wrong.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not saying “excuse me” to a man blocking the grocery aisle Today, I was grabbing a few things at the grocery store. A man was standing with his cart, blocking the aisle. I was able to squeeze through by lifting my basket over my head and carefully sidestepping past the cart. I grabbed the item I wanted from the aisle and went past the same way since I needed to get to the checkout.

A customer confronted this woman, saying she could have said, “Excuse me.”

I did the same thing. I lifted my basket over my head and squeezed through the tight space left between the cart and shelves. The man wheeled around and yelled at me. He said, “You could just say ‘excuse me!’ I’d move it if you asked.” I said okay, and left to the checkout.

She thought she didn’t have to ask permission to access the aisle.

It’s true I could have said something. But I feel like I shouldn’t have to ask permission from a fellow shopper to access a grocery aisle. I didn’t want to wait for him to move it if I could squeeze past with my basket. I also assumed that if he had been concerned enough to move the cart for other shoppers in the first place, he wouldn’t have been standing with his cart blocking the aisle.

She cried when she got home.

There was plenty of space to move the cart in a way that would have provided more room. I thought that if he had cared enough to move, he would have done it preemptively. I honestly burst into tears when I got home. It’s been a long week, and I’m on my period.

She felt that she didn’t do anything wrong.

I really do feel like I didn’t do anything wrong, and he was probably just looking for an excuse to yell at someone. But my mind is so scrambled, and my hormones are so low that I’m just wondering if I really am in the wrong. AITA?

She wasn’t trying to be rude. He was rude for blocking the aisle.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Don’t let this bother you anymore, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

This person liked what she did.

Finally, short and simple.

He gave his opinion, and she made her decision.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.