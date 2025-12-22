Woman Refused To Join Her Baby Niece’s First Halloween Party, And Now Everyone Thinks She’s Spoiling The Fun

Family celebrations can mean different things to different people.

Would you be excited to celebrate Halloween with your baby niece, or would you think it doesn’t really matter since she won’t remember it?

The woman in this story chose not to attend her niece’s very first Halloween event.

Her family saw it as a special and exciting milestone, but to her, it felt unnecessary since the baby won’t remember it.

Do you agree with her? Check out the full story below.

AITA For not going to my baby nieces first Halloween I have a baby niece, and she’s only 5 months old. Well, this will be her first ever Halloween. And my brother, his wife, my parents, and other brother are all going to go since it’s her first time.

This woman decided not to join.

But for me, personally, I don’t care. She’s not going around trick-or-treating. She’s not getting candy. They’re just dressing her up and walking around.

Now, some of the family members are not happy with her decision.

Some of them aren’t happy I said I wasn’t going. But I see no need to go since she won’t remember it. Now, once she can walk and talk and eat some candy, I absolutely will. I’d love nothing more. But right now, I feel it’s pointless.

Is she right to think her niece’s first Halloween isn’t a big deal, or should she be more excited about it?

Showing up for your family means showing you care.

