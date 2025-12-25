Woman Secretly Goes To Amusement Parks With Her Boyfriend After Her Friend Tried To Invite Herself Along, And Now She’s Giving Her The Silent Treatment

We want people to be happy for us when we tell them about our plans. But sometimes it invites trouble.

AITA for not inviting my best friend to my birthday trip My best friend and I have been close for years, but we live states apart. Because of this we don’t see each other often, but we’ll fly out to visit when we can afford to. This year, I wasn’t able to celebrate my birthday on the actual day, so my boyfriend planned and paid for a trip for just the two of us to go to a few theme parks in October.

I mentioned this offhand to my bestie and she got really excited. She said to let her know when we would be going and she would join us in the park for the day (she lives a few hours away from the parks). I didn’t say anything, because in the moment I was taken aback that she pretty much just invited herself. She and I had talked about having a girls’ trip and going to the parks together just the two of us, so I figured we would go together another time. Nothing more was said about the trip between us. My boyfriend and I went on the trip, and here is where I’m worried I may have been a jerk. I decided not to tell her when we were going to the parks. My boyfriend and I were excited to spend time together just the two of us and neither of us wanted to add the plans or decisions of a third person into the mix.

We only had one day to spend in each of the parks so we didn’t have a lot of free time. If we did I would have reached out to her to have lunch or to meet up. After we got home from the trip, I posted about it on my social media and she saw it. She reached out to me and said that she wished I had told her that I was going, and that she was really sad. I responded that I’d always love to see her but we didn’t have time, which is why I didn’t reach out. I said we’d have our own girls trip together in the future. She said that she understood and that it was ok and she hoped we had fun.

It’s been a month, and she’s been ignoring me. I’ve been sending her things as usual and she just leaves me on “Read.” At first I thought things may just be busy with her job, but now I’m certain she’s upset and giving me the silent treatment. I reached out again recently and tried asking her if everything was ok and she gave me a fairly curt response. It ticked me off because if she was upset I would think she would just tell me so we could talk about it. But now I’m second guessing myself and wondering if I’m a jerk and she has every right to be upset…

