Woman Spent Weeks Tracking Down The Perfect Gifts For Her Fiancé’s Family, But Then They Accused Her Of Buying Presents That Were Too Personal

Gift giving can be a beautiful way to show love, but not everyone receives generosity with grace.

One woman spent weeks tracking down the perfect gift for her fiancés family, all tailored to their personal interests.

But when the family reacted with disgust instead of gratitude, it threw her entire Christmas into disarray.

AITA for getting my fiance’s family gifts that were too personal for Christmas when I’m new to them? I’m engaged to Noah and this was the first Christmas I spent with his family. I met them in the summer after we moved to be near his family now that he’s finished with college. We’re getting married in February and we’re expecting our first child together in May.

Being someone who has no family and seeing how close his family was, I wanted to make sure I showed my appreciation for them with the gifts I gave, so I tried to get something each person would love.

One of his sisters loves to read, and so I made a book sleeve for her with little details from all her favorite books. One of his nieces is on the spectrum and has wanted clothes for her stuffy, so I made some clothes for her to put on the stuffy. I bought his mom a jewelry box that she had admired a couple of times after she mentioned never having a real one. For his dad, I bought him a frame for his office big enough to hold photos of his whole family on, since he always complained he couldn’t find one big enough or nice enough, and had no more room for individual frames. I included photos Noah had provided me in it.

I got his other sister her favorite makeup, which she mentioned she couldn’t afford to buy lately. Then I got his brother a signed piece of memorabilia from his favorite sports team. For the rest of the nieces and nephews, I bought wish list items the parents weren’t getting. Noah thought they would love everything. He told me I didn’t need to go to the effort I did (I spent weeks tracking everything down and searching for certain items), but he really thought they’d like them.

But when Christmas Day happened, I could tell something was off. I spent the whole time worrying that I had bought them stuff they didn’t like anymore or something. They said nothing.

But then the next day they asked Noah what the heck I was thinking and said I was like some kind of stalker buying them such personal stuff when I’m an almost stranger to them. The next day we saw them again and I apologized for the gifts I gave them and told them I would be a lot more mindful in the future. I offered to make it up to them.

One of his sisters called me a stalker to my face and told me it was no wonder my family didn’t want me if I was so creepy to do stuff like that. Noah yelled at her. I apologized again and told them I didn’t want to hurt anyone and I would learn from this. They told me I had overstepped.

Noah said we were leaving and they owed me an apology. I feel so bad. Noah is supporting me and told me I did nothing wrong. But surely there wouldn’t be so much offense if that were true. AITA?

