Woman Told Her Dad He Couldn’t Bring Random Men Into Her House Without Permission, But He Took It As A Personal Insult And Threatened To Cut Her Off

Some parents really struggle to see their adult children as adults.

What would you do if your dad showed up for a visit, then casually invited a total stranger inside without asking? Would you bite your tongue out of respect? Or would you stand your ground, even if it meant making him mad?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and decides to set some boundaries. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my dad he can’t just bring random men into my house? My dad came over the other day to visit. When he arrived, he casually mentioned that someone was coming by to drop something off. I didn’t know this person, nor did my housemates or boyfriend. It wasn’t just a quick hand-off at the door; they came inside. For context, my boyfriend and my female housemate are on the lease. I live here with them and her boyfriend. None of us were comfortable with a complete stranger entering our home without warning, especially since the person he brought wasn’t the kind of person we’d normally feel safe letting in.

Her father likes to see how far he can take things.

My boyfriend reacted pretty strongly in the moment. His tone could’ve been more respectful, but he was shocked and basically told my dad he can’t just invite people into our home without asking. To make the point about boundaries, he compared it to bringing his cousins to my dad’s house without permission. My dad took that as a threat and got really offended. This kind of thing isn’t new. My dad has always liked to push my boundaries, not abusive, but toxic. He belittles me, tests how far he can go, and often takes it personally if I don’t do exactly what he wants. He’s brought up that he’s brought people over before, and when I said that in those cases we knew beforehand, he scoffed and asked if meeting this guy in advance would have even mattered. I said yes, of course it would have.

Later on, he brought it up again.

We went to dinner later, and he blew up even more. He said he doesn’t feel comfortable in my house anymore, that he could “beat my boyfriend up,” that he made a mistake raising me because I’m “so disrespectful,” and that he’s thought about cutting us off over this. He framed the whole situation as me not trusting him, when it was never about that; it’s about respecting the other people who live here and the boundaries of a home he doesn’t own. I tried to calmly explain that it was not personal, but he refused to see it that way and insisted he was in the right. AITA?

Yikes! This whole situation sounds like a mess, but he’s clearly out of bounds.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this father and his bad habit.

For this person, her father needs boundaries.

According to this comment, her father is abusive.

This reader thinks the whole thing is sus.

Here’s someone who also finds the dad abusive.

She did the right thing because it was clearly time to set boundaries with him.

