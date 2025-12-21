Mother Took Her Daughter To SkyZone And The Little Girl Found $200 On The Ground, But Mom Doesn’t Know If They Should Turn It In Or Not

It’s important to teach kids about honesty and integrity at a young age.

This woman and her daughter went to SkyZone.

The kid stumbled upon $200 on the ground and wanted to turn it in.

She, on the other hand, felt conflicted, second-guessing if they should just keep it.

What would you have done? Read the full story below and weigh in.

My daughter found 200 dollars on the ground at SkyZone We were just at SkyZone, and my daughter found $200 on the ground. Her first inclination was to turn it in. Of course, that was the right thing to do. I was flabbergasted that it was that much money.

This woman didn’t want to company to just keep the money.

Is it bad that I’m second guessing turning it in? I hope the person who dropped it comes up there because that’s a lot of money. But I don’t want the company to keep it if no one claims it. I’m also beating myself up for second guessing myself.

She hates moral problems like this.

I’m thinking about the fact that my daughter chose to do the right thing. I might not have. I hate moral dilemmas.

Admit it, kids often have more integrity than adults.

