Student Uses Her Short Breaks To Nap In Her Dorm Room, And A Random Classmate Insisted On Joining Her. So She Refused To Share Her Personal Space.

AITA for not letting a classmate nap in my dorm room during our break? I have one short break between back-to-back classes on certain days. I use that time to return to my dorm, rest for a bit, change clothes, or finish small tasks. It is the only hour I get to reset before the next long lecture.

A classmate who is not close to me overheard me saying I was going to my dorm to nap. She followed me out of the building and said she wanted to nap, too, since her boarding house was far. I told her I could not bring guests to my room. I was not comfortable letting someone I barely knew stay in my personal space.

She said she would just lie down for a short time and would not bother anything. I still said no since we have dorm rules, and I share the room with someone else. She got frustrated and said I was being too strict. The next week, she tried again. This time, she said she just wanted to sit in the room to cool down. I repeated that I could not allow guests.

Later, I heard she was telling others that I acted like rest was something only I was allowed to have. I really do not think it is wrong to protect my space and follow the dorm rules. AITA for not letting her nap in my dorm?

