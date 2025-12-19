Woman Vents About Her Food Service Job, But Then Her Friend Tries To Share Her Own Experience And She Gets Offended

Imagine going on a walk with a friend to get some exercise and chat.

If your friend were venting about their job, would you try to sympathize with them by sharing your own experience, or would you just let them talk?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she thinks she may have accidentally offended her friend. Now, she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for telling someone I would never work in food service again? So I have this friend who I walk with once a week and she works at like a cafe style restaurant. While we were walking I was asking her how work was going and everything. She started telling me about a couple shifts she’s had that were terrible for multiple reasons, a big rush, accidentally making tiny mistakes, management was just bad that shift, etc etc.

She shared her own experience in food service.

After she was done talking I was saying that sucks and everything. I started talking about my experience when I worked food service as a teenager and how that experience made me never want to work in the food industry ever again. I mentioned that the management was bad, customers were rude, and it just wasn’t good on my body. I also mentioned that I worked in a big city.

Her friend responded by defending her job.

Well I guess my friend took offense to that and said her job wasn’t like that and working in a cafe is different. She was saying the customers were super nice and that she was in shape so she didn’t need to worry about her physical health. At one point she mentioned that maybe I should work in fast food since I don’t have a job.

She’s pretty confused by her friend’s reaction.

I’m currently in school and am very grateful to have my family supporting me during school so I only work during the breaks which she knows so I was pretty confused on why she said that. She kinda just went on defending her job for the rest of the walk. I was very confused because I wasn’t trying to diss her job I was just trying to relate to the conversation. I don’t know if I should apologize because I really don’t know why she had gotten upset. I am not the best at reading social cues so If anyone can let me know if I am the AH and what I did wrong I would appreciate it.

It sounds like her friend was just venting about work, and it does sound like she was offended by the comment about never wanting to work in food service.

Should she apologize to her friend? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

