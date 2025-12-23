Daughter Was Focused On Throwing Her Mother A Milestone Birthday, But Nobody Planned Her Sister-In-Law’s Celebration

No matter how old people get, birthdays can still stir up some serious emotions.

AITA did no plan a 40th birthday celebration for sister in law? Hubby just told me his sister isn’t talking to any of us because she’s upset that we didn’t plan a birthday party for her. I’ve been planning my mom’s milestone birthday — it’s around the same time.

Somehow or another, things got dropped and a party didn’t get planned.

We all wished her on her birthday and were trying to solidify dinner plans, but that weekend wasn’t working out, so we decided on the following weekend. When I asked my hunny about any updates, he said he hadn’t heard back yet — only to find out a few days later that things can’t be solidified because she’s not responding to anyone. I have no idea how to rectify the situation.

Hubby says no one plans their own birthday because it’s lame — I don’t disagree. But she’s not attached to anyone, so she was expecting something, and I feel bad. I’m just emotionally strung out myself from other things going on, and I feel internally dead inside, so I need some insight. AITA?

