Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

by Heide Lazaro

Small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.

This woman was walking home when a suspicious person started following her.

Another woman across the street called out and approached her like they knew each other.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

A woman pretended to know me when a stranger made me uncomfortable

I was walking home.

And someone kept following too closely.

They were asking weird questions.

This woman was saved by another woman who pretended to know her.

A woman across the street shouted, “Hey, I’ve been looking for you.”

She walked straight to me like we were friends.

The guy left.

She just said, “You looked uncomfortable.”

Kindness can literally be lifesaving.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 3.01.07 PM Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

Here’s a similar experience from this one.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 3.01.31 PM Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

This person suggests having a backstory in mind.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 3.02.07 PM Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

Here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 3.03.06 PM Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 12 02 at 3.03.33 PM Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

Sometimes, strangers are superheroes in plain clothes.

