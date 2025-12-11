Woman Was Walking Home Alone And A Strange Man Was Following Her Too Closely, So Another Woman Across The Street Intervened To Keep Her Safe

Small acts of kindness can make a huge difference.

This woman was walking home when a suspicious person started following her.

Another woman across the street called out and approached her like they knew each other.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

A woman pretended to know me when a stranger made me uncomfortable I was walking home. And someone kept following too closely. They were asking weird questions.

This woman was saved by another woman who pretended to know her.

A woman across the street shouted, “Hey, I’ve been looking for you.” She walked straight to me like we were friends. The guy left. She just said, “You looked uncomfortable.” Kindness can literally be lifesaving.

Sometimes, strangers are superheroes in plain clothes.

