Woman Watched Her Mother Hijack Her Brother’s Wedding In A Bridal Dress, So She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands Which The Couple Highly Appreciated

Everyone knows weddings should be about the couple getting married.

This woman saw her mother arrive at her brother’s wedding in a white bridal gown, stealing everyone’s attention.

So, she decided to take matters into her own hands by playing a memorable Oscar-worthy performance.

Read the full story below to find out more.

I purposefully spilled a giant glass of wine on my mother at my brother’s wedding Last month, my brother got married to the woman he has spent the last seven years of his life with. My sister-in-law is a wonderful woman. I am more than happy for the two of them. Well, my mother, being the venomous demon she is, decided that one of the most important days in her oldest child’s life must be made about her in some way.

This woman’s mother showed up in a white bridal dress that’s fancier than the bride’s.

She showed up in an incredibly frilly white bridal dress. Her dress was much more of a bridal dress than the bride’s that day as well. She was the talk of the whole event for all the wrong reasons. My brother didn’t even know if she would show up after a previous meltdown of hers. He didn’t even know what to do when he walked down the aisle to see her sitting in the front row. My SIL looked livid as well when she saw her.

She decided to “take one for the team.”

At the lunch afterward, things only got worse. I knew my mother was going to ruin this day. I decided to take one for the team. We were served glasses of red wine at lunch. I asked for mine to be filled to the brim.

She “accidentally” poured her wine onto her mother’s dress.

I walked over to where my mother was sitting and “tripped.” I doused her perfect white dress. I nearly got on my knees groveling to apologize. She missed the lunch and much of the first half of the reception driving back home, a four-hour round trip, to change into the dress my brother had originally bought for her.

The maid of honor told her she deserved an Oscar for a wonderful performance.

Lucky for me, no one cared but my mother. The maid of honor even ended up slipping me a text right after the scene. She told me that I deserve an Oscar for my performance. I didn’t plan on coming on the internet to brag about destroying a bridal dress. I didn’t plan on bragging about causing a scene at my brother’s wedding.

She also received a thank-you gift and note from her sister-in-law.

But I just received a bottle of red wine from my SIL. There was a card saying, “Enjoy the best bottle of wine I could find. For the best wedding gift you could have given us.”

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

