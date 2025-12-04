Woman Witnessed Her Brother Struggling With Chores And Childcare While His Wife Watched TV, So She Called Out Her Sister-in-Law For Not Helping

Parenthood can be overwhelming, especially for first-time parents.

This woman often visits his brother and sister-in-law to lend a helping hand with their newborn.

During a visit, she noticed her brother struggling with house chores and childcare while his wife was just on her phone.

So she spoke up and confronted her sister-in-law, but her brother got angry with her.

AITA for telling my brother’s wife that being a stay at home mom doesn’t mean being a stay in bed mom? My brother (27M) and his wife (25F) have a 5-month-old baby. He works long hours while she stays home to take care of their baby. I live about 10 minutes away from them and drop by sometimes to help. But lately, every time I go there, she’s in bed scrolling on her phone or saying she needs a break.

This woman came to his brother’s house to help.

The house is a mess. Bottles everywhere, laundry not done, dishes in the sink, and the baby crying most of the time. Last weekend, my brother called me saying he was losing it. When I got there, he was trying to cook dinner with one hand and holding the baby with the other. His wife was literally in bed watching Netflix.

She asked his sister-in-law if she was okay.

I ended up feeding the baby, cleaning up a bit, and helping him calm things down while she stayed in bed the whole time. After that, I went to her and asked if she was okay, and she replied, “Yeah, a bit exhausted.” I can understand that being a new mom is rough. But my brother works 40 to 50 hours a week and still helps with the baby.

She lost her cool and called out her SIL for staying in bed and watching TV shows.

So I lost my cool and said, “Being home doesn’t mean that you always have to be in bed scrolling and watching TV shows.” She started to cry and complained to my brother. Now, he is mad at me for hurting her. I literally don’t have anything against her. I just felt bad for him doing everything by himself, and he is still mad at me for that. AITA for saying these things to her just because I wanted to help my brother?

