Woman’s Brother-In-Law Insulted Her And Intentionally Made A Sound That Hurts Her Ears, So She Threatened To Kick Him Out Of Her House

Imagine inviting your family to come to your house to visit. If that family included a brother-in-law you barely know, would you give him a free pass on bothering you because he probably didn’t realize he was pushing your buttons, or would you get upset at him if he kept doing things you considered rude?

In this story, one woman is in this situation when her sister and brother-in-law come to visit. She eventually threatened to kick him out of her house, and she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to see why she was so upset.

AITA for threatening to kick my brother in law out of my home for purposefully irritating me? So this happened yesterday. My (F29) sister (F32), lets call her Alice, and her new husband (M32), lets call him Sam, came to stay with me for the weekend. Initially I’d only invited them for Friday night game night, but they sort of invited themselves to stay the weekend. It’s a little annoying, but they’re in the middle of moving to my area from across the country so I can be a little flexible for them.

She’s not exactly a people person.

I barely know Sam, only meeting him a handful of times, and he really wants to be like a big brother to me. I live alone and I’m very introverted and nerodivergent, though not officially diagnosed. From the start they both were just a little overly entitled and disrespectful, first claiming they’d arrive at a certain time, then pushing that time back a couple hours, then not arriving till two hours after that. They were 4 hours late from the original plan.

Sam was being rude. I wouldn’t consider comments like this a joke.

There was more as well, but basically I was getting irritated, but was still being a gracious host. Sam started to try to lowkey insult me as a form of joking around, calling me a little child and that no adult listens to the whining of a little child like me, and then calling me boastful when I tried defending myself, which made me feel my patience getting thin with him specifically.

It gets even worse.

I have a sensory issue with forks and knives scraping against bowls and plates. Like, it literally is painful for me to the point I have to cover me ears and my whole body flinches. While we were eating Alice accidentally scraped her knife on the plate, and apologized to me. It wasn’t too bad, then when she explained to Sam why she apologized he took his fork and purposefully ground it against his plate to make that horrible screeching sound while staring right at me with a grin on his face. I instantly told him if he ever did that again in my home he would be kicked out. They changed their plans right away and left an hour later, very upset at me for saying that to him.

Sam is a jerk. He isn’t trying to be a big brother to her unless by that she means someone who is really annoying and likes to try to make her upset.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her brother-in-law is a bully.

Another person calls the brother-in-law “an overgrown child.”

Another word to describe the brother-in-law is malicious.

Here’s a funny idea. She could show him how it feels.

Someone with ADHD weighs in.

Wanting to act like a brother is not the same as being a bully.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.